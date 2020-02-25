'How do I provide for my children?'
Coventry services to help close gap between rich and poor

The Coventry Job Shop is a council service that provides help to people who are unemployed. The council is using projects like this to close the gap between the rich and the poor in the area.

A report released today by Professor Sir Michael Marmot warns of growing health inequalities and links poverty to shorter life expectancy.

Satpal Jutla was unemployed following a back injury and now provides job advice at the service.

