Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How to self-isolate
The official advice if you suspect you have coronavirus, have been in contact with someone who has it or have been to a place where there are a lot of cases of the virus is to self-isolate, but what does that actually mean and what's the right way to do it?
The BBC's medical correspondent Fergus Walsh explains the top five methods to successfully self-isolate.
-
26 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window