Coronavirus: How a 'drive-through' testing facility in London works
The NHS has launched a new scheme to test people for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
The new scheme is being piloted after more than 7,000 people in the UK have been tested for the virus.
A total of 15 people have tested positive so far.
The BBC's health editor, Hugh Pym, was shown a demonstration of how a "drive-through" testing site in London will work.
27 Feb 2020
