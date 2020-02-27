How a coronavirus 'drive-through' test will work
Coronavirus: How a 'drive-through' testing facility in London works

The NHS has launched a new scheme to test people for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The new scheme is being piloted after more than 7,000 people in the UK have been tested for the virus.

A total of 15 people have tested positive so far.

The BBC's health editor, Hugh Pym, was shown a demonstration of how a "drive-through" testing site in London will work.

