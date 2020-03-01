Media player
'I should have been challenged on my transition'
Keira Bell transitioned to a male when she was a teenager, taking puberty blockers provided after consultations at the Tavistock, the UK's only gender-identity development service.
The 23 year old says she should have been challenged more by medical staff over her decision.
She stopped taking cross-sex hormones last year.
The Tavistock said it always took a cautious approach to treatment.
The clinic added that it welcomed an examination of the evidence in this contentious area.
01 Mar 2020
