Gender transitioning 'saves lives', says charity chief
Are young people challenged enough when they consider transitioning to another sex?
A 23-year-old woman has claimed NHS medical staff did not provide enough therapy before she transitioned to a male.
A judge will consider the woman’s claim in a case against the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust, which runs the UK's only gender-identity development service (GIDS).
Ahead of the hearing - expected this summer - Susie Green, chief executive of gender identity charity Mermaids, defends the current system and hopes the case will highlight young people's experiences.
01 Mar 2020
