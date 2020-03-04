Media player
Coronavirus: How do I protect myself?
People should be washing their hands for 20 seconds to protect themselves from the virus known as COVID-19.
That's according to Public Health England.
The UK government is still working to contain the outbreak but the prime minister has warned that it's "highly likely" the UK will see further infection.
The BBC's Online Health Editor, Michelle Roberts, and BBC Digital Health Reporter Laura Foster examine the advice the NHS is giving when it comes to protecting yourself from the virus.
04 Mar 2020
