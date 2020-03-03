Coronavirus v Influenza: How do they compare?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus v Influenza: How do the two viruses compare?

As coronavirus cases continue to be reported around the world, the World Health Organisation says countries still have a chance of containing the outbreak.

Officials have also sought to differentiate Covid-19 from other viruses, as part of efforts to quell public panic.

So what is coronavirus, and what makes it different to something like influenza?

Ros Atkins and the OS team take a closer look at coronavirus and what makes it different from the flu.

  • 03 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Do face masks work? And other coronavirus questions