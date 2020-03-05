Media player
Coronavirus 'community transmission highly likely'
Prof Chris Whitty, the country's chief medical adviser, has updated MPs on latest coronavirus developments and said it's "highly likely" the Coronavirus is being transmitted between people within the UK.
Read more: Coronavirus: UK moves to part two of virus plan as cases hit 90
05 Mar 2020
