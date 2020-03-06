David Tait: De-stigmatise survivors of abuse

Video

Children’s charity ambassador, David Tait, has spoken to Hardtalk about the need to de-stigmatise abuse survivors to allow them to speak openly and not be defined by what they have endured as children.

Mr Tait was sexually abused as a child resulting in catastrophic consequences into his adult life.

After recovering from poor mental health he decided to raise awareness of abuse against children and has climbed Everest five times to raise millions for charity.

His story has now been made into a film, Sulphur and White, which is released on 6 March 2020.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this film, you can get advice and information here.

Watch the full Hardtalk interview on BBC iPlayer (UK only)