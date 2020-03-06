Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'We're just carrying on'
People with underlying conditions are thought to be at a greater risk of contracting coronavirus
Tony Collier, Sandra Broadbent and Lynda Berry in this group, but they told the BBC that they are not panicking about the situation.
-
06 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window