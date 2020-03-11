Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to use a menstrual cup
Kate Lough, who has spent 30 years treating women's pelvic floors, explains how women should be using menstrual cups - which fit into the vagina and collect period blood.
She says more education is needed before women decide to use them.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
11 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window