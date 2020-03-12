'The uncontrollable coughing is the worst'

Media player
Coronavirus: How the symptoms affected one victim
Andrew O'Dwyer says he contracted coronavirus while skiing in Italy.
He was travelling with a group of 25 people and he told the BBC that 21 of the group went on to contract the virus.
My O'Dwyer placed himself in self-isolation and has spoken to Health Editor Hugh Pym about how it affected his underlying health condition.
12 Mar 2020
