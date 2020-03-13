Coronavirus: Expert defends not closing UK schools

Media player
Coronavirus: Government expert defends not closing UK schools
The government's chief scientific officer, Sir Patrick Vallance, has been explaining why the government is not yet closing schools or cancelling mass gatherings to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Earlier, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt called the government's decision not to cancel big public events to tackle coronavirus "concerning".
However Sir Patrick said the government had to focus on the measures that would have the biggest immediate impact.
13 Mar 2020
