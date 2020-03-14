Coronavirus: Do face masks actually work?

Media player
Coronavirus: Do face masks work?
As coronavirus continues to spread around the world, face masks are in high demand as people look for ways to protect themselves.
But do they really protect most people from contracting the virus?
Dr Shunmay Yeung from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine explains.
14 Mar 2020
