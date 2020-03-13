Media player
Coronavirus: WHO says Europe has become the epicentre for Coronavirus
The World Health Organization (WHO) says Europe has now become the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that 132,000 cases of Covid-19 and 5,000 deaths have been reported to WHO.
His comments came as several European countries reported a rise in confirmed cases and deaths.
13 Mar 2020
