'I feel like Great Ormond St have taken her from me'

Video

Two-year-old Alice Hobbs died at Great Ormond Street Hospital in November 2018, from an invasive fungal infection known as aspergillosis.

Her immune system was weak, following a bone marrow transplant.

According to her mother, Kerry, the ward her daughter was placed on was dirty and more care should have been taken to prevent her death.

Reporter: Michael Buchanan

Produced by Alex Dackevych and James Melley