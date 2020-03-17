'I feel like Great Ormond St have taken her from me'

Media player
'I feel like Great Ormond Street have taken her from me'
Two-year-old Alice Hobbs died at Great Ormond Street Hospital in November 2018, from an invasive fungal infection known as aspergillosis.
Her immune system was weak, following a bone marrow transplant.
According to her mother, Kerry, the ward her daughter was placed on was dirty and more care should have been taken to prevent her death.
Reporter: Michael Buchanan
Produced by Alex Dackevych and James Melley
17 Mar 2020
