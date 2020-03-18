‘I’m feeling ill, do I have coronavirus?’

Media player
How do I know if I have coronavirus?
People who are showing particular symptoms are being told to self-isolate in order to stop the coronavirus from spreading further.
If you have a fever or a persistant cough, you and the rest of your household have to remain at home for 14 days and have food and medicine delivered to you.
But how do you know if you’re just ill, feeling a bit ropey or if you have the symptoms of coronavirus? What do the symptoms of coronavirus feel like?
BBC News’ Health and Science Reporter, Laura Foster, takes a look.
18 Mar 2020
