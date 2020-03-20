What exactly is social distancing?

Media player
Coronavirus UK: What is social distancing?
Governments around the world are advising people to socially distance themselves in order to reduce pressures on health services and stop the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).
This is even more important now UK schools have been closed to most children.
But what exactly is the advice on social distancing - and who should be doing it the most?
And how exactly does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
The BBC's Health Reporter, Laura Foster explains.
