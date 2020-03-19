Caller recovering from coronavirus speaks to 5 Live from hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

5 Live caller 'dancing around days after having coronavirus’

A BBC Radio 5 Live listener called in from his hospital bed in where he's being treated for coronavirus.

Steve in London tested positive and has cystic fibrosis, which makes him more vulnerable to serious complications.

He says after a few days of feeling ill, he was up "dancing around his hospital room".

Listen to ongoing coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live on BBC Sounds

  • 19 Mar 2020
Go to next video: 'Antibody testing will become incredibly important'