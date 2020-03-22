Doctors 'feel like lambs to the slaughter'
The chair of the Doctor's Association UK has called on the government to urgently provide frontline NHS workers with more protective equipment to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Dr Rinesh Parmar, who spoke to the Andrew Marr show after finishing a night shift, also warned people that the virus does not only affect older people.

