Army deliver equipment to NHS

The British Army has delivered masks and other protective equipment to St Thomas' Hospital in London amidst concerns from NHS staff that there are shortages.

The chair of the Doctor's Association UK called on the government to urgently provide frontline NHS workers with more protective equipment, saying they felt like 'lambs to the slaughter' in the fight against coronavirus.

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, has acknowledged that there are "challenges" with the supply of equipment, but added he is determined to improve the situation.

