Coping with coronavirus anxiety
Video

Anxiety UK have experienced a big rise in callers since the outbreak of coronavirus.

David Smithson, the charity’s operations director, gives his advice on how to deal with anxiety during this difficult time.

And we hear from three women with pre-existing anxiety disorders about why coronavirus has been especially challenging, and the strategies they have been using to cope.

  • 26 Mar 2020
