Coronavirus: The country allowing life to go on as normal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Sweden's 'life as normal'

As the coronavirus pandemic continues many places across Europe face lockdown conditions.

But there's one country that stands almost alone in allowing life to go on almost as normal.

The people of Sweden tell us how they feel about it.

  • 29 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus explained in 60 seconds