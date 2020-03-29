Media player
Coronavirus: Sweden's 'life as normal'
As the coronavirus pandemic continues many places across Europe face lockdown conditions.
But there's one country that stands almost alone in allowing life to go on almost as normal.
The people of Sweden tell us how they feel about it.
29 Mar 2020
