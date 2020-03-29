Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Raving to the BBC News theme tune goes viral
Have you seen the kitchen 'remix' of the BBC News theme tune yet?
We got together its creator, Rachel Leary, whose video has been viewed millions of times across social media and the original composer, Dave Lowe - at a safe social distance, of course.
29 Mar 2020
