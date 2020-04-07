'Being in intensive care was really scary'
Coronavirus: 'Being in intensive care was very frightening'

Faiz Ilyas contracted coronavirus and spent five days recovering in intensive care.

The 24-year-old, from Bradford, has described his treatment to the BBC.

He said he thought he might die and his family wasn't allowed in to see him.

