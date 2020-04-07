'If you get this bug it will kill you'
Coronavirus: The effects on the most vulnerable

Paula is a dancer and made an appearance on ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’

She has complex medical needs and has been told by the government to self-isolate for 12 weeks at home.

She relies on her assistance dog, carers and a nurse for help, but the coronavirus crisis has already had a knock-on affect on the care she receives.

She now worries about what could happen if she or her carers fall ill.

  • 07 Apr 2020
