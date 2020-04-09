Media player
Coronavirus: Student nurse's fears on joining NHS front line
Student nurse Claire from Wigan has been describing how she feels about joining the NHS frontline in the fight against coronavirus.
Speaking to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live, she said she had opted for early registration so she could start working as soon as possible in hospitals to help deal with the pandemic.
This clip is originally from Emma Barnett on Thursday 9 April 2020
