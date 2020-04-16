A day in the life of an A&E doctor
Coronavirus: An A&E doctor's video diary

An A&E registrar in the East Midlands says non-coronavirus patients appear to be staying away from emergency units.

Dr Sarah Edwards kept a video diary while on shift at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

  • 16 Apr 2020
