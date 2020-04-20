How can you tell if it's hay fever or coronavirus?

Video

Can hay fever give you a cough? Do you get a temperature with hay fever? How do I know if I have coronavirus or hay fever?

The Royal College of General Practitioners is warning people not to mix up the symptoms of coronavirus with hay fever.

It says it's concerned people may leave their houses thinking they've just got the seasonal illness, when actually they have contracted a deadly virus and should stay at home.

Here, BBC health correspondent Laura Foster explains how you can tell the difference.

Video by Terry Saunders, Tobias Chapple and Laura Foster.