Video

Professor Anthony Costello of University College London's Institute for Global Health has suggested that the UK "could see 40,000 deaths in this wave" of coronavirus cases.

He also warned that the country was "going to face further waves" of infections and said that the development of a vaccine was key in the fight against the virus.

His comments came as the UK's Health and Social Care Committee heard evidence - via video link - about the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.