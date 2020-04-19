Media player
Coronavirus: 'Possible to be infected with Covid-19 more than once'
Scientists working on a coronavirus vaccine in Britain hope to start clinical trials towards the end of next week.
The leader of a team working on a vaccine, Professor Sarah Gilbert, from Oxford University said scientists believed it was possible to become infected with Covid-19 more than once.
She added that a vaccine-induced immunity could last longer than the infected-induced immunity.
Watch the full interview on The Andrew Marr Show.
19 Apr 2020
