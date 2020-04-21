Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'I didn't think I was going to get home'
Paramedic Mark Anders was admitted to University Hospital Coventry with Covid-19.
He doesn’t know how he was infected but knows he was exposed to the virus whilst doing his job.
He's out of hospital now and recovering.
Watch Panorama’s ‘On the NHS Frontline’ on BBC iPlayer here.
Watch more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak: Your Coronavirus Stories
-
21 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window