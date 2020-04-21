Covid-19: 'We must learn to live with the virus'

Video

The coronavirus is not going to go away so we must learn to live with it, the World Health Organisation's special envoy for Covid-19, David Nabarro has said.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that it was not known how long it would take to develop a treatment or a vaccine.

"We have all got to learn to live with this virus, to do our business with this virus in our presence, to have social relations with this virus in our presence and not to be continuously having to be in lockdown because of the widespread infections that can occur," Mr Nabarro added.

