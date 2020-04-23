How close are we to a coronavirus vaccine?
Coronavirus: How close are we to getting a vaccine?

The coronavirus spreads easily and the majority of the world's population is still vulnerable to it.

A vaccine would provide some protection by training people's immune systems to fight the virus so they should not become sick.

But how easy is it to create a vaccine? And when could we expect one to be ready?

BBC health correspondent Laura Foster looks at the situation.

