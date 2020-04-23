First patient injected in Coronavirus vaccine trial
Coronavirus: First patient injected in vaccine trial

Elisa Granato, was the first volunteer to have been injected as part of a UK study of a Covid-19 vaccine.Read more: First patients injected in UK Covid vaccine trial

