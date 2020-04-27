When will it end? Kids' questions on coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus: 'When will pandemic end?' and other questions from kids
What does the '19' mean in Covid-19? Can coronavirus survive in the Antarctic?
Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at the University of Nottingham, answers science questions sent in by children, that you've probably been wondering too.
27 Apr 2020
