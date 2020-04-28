Doctor's son confronts Hancock over PPE concerns
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Doctor's son confronts Hancock over PPE concerns

The son of an NHS doctor who died with coronavirus has asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock if he regrets not taking concerns over PPE seriously enough.

Intisar Chowdhury, 18, lost his father Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, 53, shortly after he warned about a lack of protection.

  • 28 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'Not covered if coronavirus isn't on the policy'