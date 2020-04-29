The 98-year-old doctor still caring for his patients

Media player
Coronavirus: 98-year-old doctor working through the lockdown
Dr Christian Chenay continues to work in a high-risk environment, despite the danger of Covid-19 for someone of his age.
France’s oldest doctor is still making weekly trips to a retirement home to provide support, and says his decision to keep working is partly down to France’s shortage of local family doctors.
(Photo: Dr Christian Chenay in Paris. Credit: BBC)
Video produced by Daniel South and Lisa Louis.
