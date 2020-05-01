What's it like to test yourself for coronavirus?

Media player
Coronavirus: What it's like to test yourself for Covid-19
Coronavirus testing eligibility has been expanded beyond essential workers and hospital patients.
In England, it now includes all care home staff and residents, plus anyone with symptoms who is over 65 or cannot work at home.
One of the ways to get tested is to book one at a drive-through centre.
Heather Lamont is a private carer and a member of her household filmed her self-administering a test for coronavirus in her car.
01 May 2020
