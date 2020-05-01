'You'd be surprised, most shielders look like me'
Coronavirus: What it's like to be shielding in your twenties

Grace is a buzzcut-donning, tattoo-wearing 26-year-old with an invisible illness.

She can’t see her boyfriend or her family and she’s been told she cannot leave her flat for 12 weeks.

Here’s how she’s coping as she shields from coronavirus.

  • 01 May 2020
