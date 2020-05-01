When your child's in intensive care with Covid-19
Coronavirus: When your child's in intensive care with Covid-19

Children make up a small percentage of those so far diagnosed with coronavirus and often have milder reactions than adults when they become infected.

But there are cases around the world where they have been left needing intensive care treatment.

The mothers of four-year-old Lincoln, and baby Peyton - who contracted the virus at just three weeks old - told the BBC about their experiences.

Video by Callum Tulley

  • 01 May 2020
