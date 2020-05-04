How lockdown affects babies

Video

Having a baby or young child can be difficult at the best of times, but with parents now in lockdown it is a particularly challenging time.

Educational psychologist Dr Abigail Wright, from the British Psychological Society, says the key thing for a child's development is their parents.

Dr Wright, who is also the mother of a four-month-old baby and three-year-old, offers her advice and we hear from two parents who share their experiences of caring for their babies in isolation.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych