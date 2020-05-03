Media player
Coronavirus: Why are some people testing positive more than once?
Dr Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organisation (WHO) says some people are testing positive more than once for coronavirus - but it doesn't mean they have been reinfected.
Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, she said doctors were finding instances where "dead cells" that emerged during the healing process of the lungs were testing positive for Covid-19, but the individuals themselves were not reinfected.
03 May 2020
