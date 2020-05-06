Study hopes to unlock virus mysteries
NHS staff to help find out why people get sick

Hundreds of frontline NHS workers who've been exposed to coronavirus are donating blood samples to find out why some of them contract Covid-19 and others don't.

  • 06 May 2020