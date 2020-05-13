The right way to wear a face covering

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How to wear a face covering?
For the first time, the English government is advising people to wear face coverings in some enclosed spaces..
But what's the right way to wear one?
Video by: Tobias Chapple, Laura Foster, Terry Saunders
-
13 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window