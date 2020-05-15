The road to recovery

Video

Around half of patients with Covid-19 do not survive intensive care. But for those that do, many face a prolonged recovery, both physically and mentally.

BBC Medical Correspondent Fergus Walsh visited University College Hospital in London to meet some patients starting their rehabilitation, and the multidisciplinary team that helps them on their way.

