The mixed reality headsets helping Covid-19 medics

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Mixed reality headsets help medics treat Covid-19 patients
Mixed reality headsets are helping medics treat people infected with coronavirus.
Hand gestures allow doctors using the Microsoft devices to look at x-rays, scans and test results, and communicate with colleagues in a different, virus-free room.
The technology has cut down the demand for PPE.
-
20 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-52692298/coronavirus-mixed-reality-headsets-help-medics-treat-covid-19-patientsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window