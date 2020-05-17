Children 'seem less capable of spreading virus'

Video

Children appear to be "less capable" of spreading coronavirus than adults, the World Health Organization's chief scientist has said.

Soumya Swaminathan told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the WHO hasn't observed any big outbreaks linked to regular school attendance.

While she also said children were at "very low risk of getting ill" from Covid-19, she added that more information is needed about a rare syndrome that may be linked to the virus.