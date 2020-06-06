Hunting for future killer viruses
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Hunting for future killer viruses

Scientists are warning that we have created "a perfect storm" for diseases from wildlife to spill over into humans and spread quickly around the world.

As part of a global effort to study how and where new diseases emerge, scientists at the University of Liverpool have led the development of a pattern-recognition system to predict which wildlife diseases pose the most risk to humans.

BBC News science correspondent Victoria Gill reports.

  • 06 Jun 2020
Go to next video: 40,000 UK Covid-19 deaths - what happened?