Life and death on coronavirus ward

As the UK begins the slow process of reopening some businesses and returning to work, the BBC has been given unprecedented access to a hospital in the heart of London, for one week.

Medical staff at the Royal London Hospital say a rise in cases is inevitable as members of the public have more contact with each other.

The hospital serves the densely-populated area of Tower Hamlets, which has seen hundreds of deaths due to coronavirus across all communities, but with the Asian population being hardest hit.