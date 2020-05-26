Life and death on coronavirus ward

Media player
Coronavirus: One week in one hospital
As the UK begins the slow process of reopening some businesses and returning to work, the BBC has been given unprecedented access to a hospital in the heart of London, for one week.
Medical staff at the Royal London Hospital say a rise in cases is inevitable as members of the public have more contact with each other.
The hospital serves the densely-populated area of Tower Hamlets, which has seen hundreds of deaths due to coronavirus across all communities, but with the Asian population being hardest hit.
26 May 2020
